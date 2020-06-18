-
Matt Every shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Every got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Every had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
After a 224 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Every chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.
