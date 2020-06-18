-
Martin Trainer shoots 9-over 80 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 85th at 9 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Trainer took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Trainer to 9 over for the round.
