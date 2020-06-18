Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Ian Poulter; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Mark Hubbard had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Hubbard hit his 250 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 7 under for the round.