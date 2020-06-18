Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under with Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Hughes had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 213 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.