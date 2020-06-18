-
Luke List shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Luke List hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the par-5 fifth, List chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, List's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 2 under for the round.
