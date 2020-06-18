Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 47th at even par Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Donald hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Donald's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.