Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
