Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 277 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
