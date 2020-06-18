Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.