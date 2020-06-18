-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 79th at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
