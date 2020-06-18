Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stanley's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.