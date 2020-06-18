Kevin Tway hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Tway chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tway's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Tway's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.