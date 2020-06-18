-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Streelman's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
