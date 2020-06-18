-
Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 under for the round.
