Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Chappell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 75th at 2 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Mark Hubbard, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Chappell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
