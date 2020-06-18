-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.