June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
K.J. Choi hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Choi chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
Choi got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Choi chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Choi at 2 over for the round.
