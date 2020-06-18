-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a 310 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
