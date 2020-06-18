-
Justin Rose comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose sinks a 34-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Justin Rose hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Rose had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose hit his tee shot 274 yards to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Rose to even for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rose's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rose hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
