  • Jordan Spieth rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.