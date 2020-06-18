In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, and Matthew NeSmith; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, Jordan Spieth's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.