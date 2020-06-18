In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rahm's 179 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rahm his second shot was a drop and his approach went 141 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Rahm's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.