Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Dahmen hit his 89 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dahmen's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.