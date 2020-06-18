-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Mark Hubbard, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.