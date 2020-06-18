Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Walker got a double bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Walker had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker hit his tee shot 223 yards to the fairway bunker on the 373-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.