Jim Herman putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 262 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Jim Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
