Jim Furyk rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Preparing For Success
Players discuss Harbour Town Golf Links
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, players talk about the unique challenges at Harbour Town and how they plan to navigate the course.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jim Furyk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Furyk finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Jim Furyk got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Furyk to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Furyk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Furyk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Furyk's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Furyk's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
