Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Vegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
