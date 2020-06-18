In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jazz Janewattananond hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Jazz Janewattananond got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jazz Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Janewattananond chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to even-par for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Janewattananond suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.