Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
Kokrak tee shot went 203 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
