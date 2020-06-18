-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Dufner got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
