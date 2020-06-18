In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 47th at even par Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Day got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Day chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Day's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.