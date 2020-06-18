J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Poston's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.