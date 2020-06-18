-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-5 15th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
