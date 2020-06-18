In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Ian Poulter chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.

Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poulter's 213 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 7 under for the round.