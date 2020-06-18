Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 257 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.