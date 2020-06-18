-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On his tee stroke on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Higgs went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgs had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 97 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
