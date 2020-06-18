-
Harris English putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Harris English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, English's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, English had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, English went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
