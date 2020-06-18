Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Varner III's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.