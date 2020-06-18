Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

McDowell his second shot was a drop and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, McDowell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McDowell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McDowell's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.