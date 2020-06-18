-
Glen Day shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Glen Day hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Day's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Day hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Day's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
