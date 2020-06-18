Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.