In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Ernie Els hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Els finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Ernie Els chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernie Els to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Els hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Els hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Els to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Els reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Els's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Els's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.