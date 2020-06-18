-
Erik van Rooyen posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
Van Rooyen missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
