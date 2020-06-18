In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Grillo's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.