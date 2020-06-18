-
Dylan Frittelli delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 first, Dylan Frittelli's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 6 under for the round.
