Dustin Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 16 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 182 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
