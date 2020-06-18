-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Redman got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
