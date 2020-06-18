Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.