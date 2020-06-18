Davis Love III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Love III finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-5 second, Davis Love III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Love III to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Love III had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Love III's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Love III hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.