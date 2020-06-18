-
David Hearn shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
David Hearn hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Hearn's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hearn's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hearn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hearn to 4 over for the round.
